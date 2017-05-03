Rice eliminated from 'The Voice'
Texarkana native Stephanie Rice won't move forward in "The Voice" after contestant Mark Isaiah was voted the winner during the instant save live vote at the end of Tuesday's episode. Rice, who's lead singer for the band Colonial Blue and lives in Houston, made it to the Top 11 on "The Voice," impressing judges and winning fans with her powerful singing and artistic touch.
