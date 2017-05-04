Retail gasoline prices in Texas, nationwide decline 3 cents
Retail gasoline prices in Texas and across the rest of the country declined an average 3 cents per gallon this week. AAA Texas on Thursday reported the statewide average price at the pump was $2.21 per gallon.
