Retail gasoline prices in Texas, across US decline 3 cents
Retail gasoline prices in Texas and the rest of the country have declined an average 3 cents per gallon this week. AAA Texas on Thursday reported the average price at the pump statewide was $2.18 per gallon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTEN-TV Denison.
Comments
Add your comments below
Texarkana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Alisha binning (Jul '16)
|5 hr
|Joe
|8
|Wayne Dail DEA
|6 hr
|Big d
|1
|Amber Collins or her man.
|Wed
|Star
|5
|Mike Carter (Sep '14)
|Tue
|lol
|71
|Steve Jones Topix
|Tue
|Willie Granville
|11
|Ape in HEALS
|Tue
|Willie Granville
|46
|Vandals damage new playground slide, table at B...
|Mon
|MeSo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Texarkana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC