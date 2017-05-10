Retail gasoline prices in Texas, acro...

Retail gasoline prices in Texas, across US decline 3 cents

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: KTEN-TV Denison

Retail gasoline prices in Texas and the rest of the country have declined an average 3 cents per gallon this week. AAA Texas on Thursday reported the average price at the pump statewide was $2.18 per gallon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTEN-TV Denison.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Texarkana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Alisha binning (Jul '16) 5 hr Joe 8
Wayne Dail DEA 6 hr Big d 1
Amber Collins or her man. Wed Star 5
Mike Carter (Sep '14) Tue lol 71
Steve Jones Topix Tue Willie Granville 11
Ape in HEALS Tue Willie Granville 46
News Vandals damage new playground slide, table at B... Mon MeSo 1
See all Texarkana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Texarkana Forum Now

Texarkana Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Texarkana Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Egypt
 

Texarkana, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,947 • Total comments across all topics: 280,935,762

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC