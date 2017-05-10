Rescuer pleads guilty to animal cruelty charges
A man tasked with rescuing animals pleaded guilty to charges of cruelty Tuesday after allegedly shooting eight dogs to death. An animal rights activist shouted "I hope you rot in hell" across the courtroom before Brian Moore, 25, of Sevier County, Ark., was ordered to pay a $1,600 fine and serve 20 hours of community service.
