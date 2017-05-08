Rescue dog remains missing after wreck

A driver is injured and one microchipped rescue dog, Owen, is still missing after a wreck early Friday morning on Interstate 30 eastbound near mile marker 11, according to information from Ark-La-Tex Animal Rescue. Thirty dogs were being carried from San Antonio to Little Traverse Bay Humane Society in Michigan when the vehicle they were in was hit by another vehicle, the shelter's Facebook page states.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.