Police on lookout for fugitive
Police continue to search for a Texarkana man who failed to show for jury selection in his theft case Tuesday at Bowie County Courthouse in New Boston, Texas. Judge John Tidwell of the 202nd District dismissed the jury when it became clear Demontrous Witcher was not going to appear.
Texarkana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Brandys grooming hooks texas
|13 hr
|LocalStdboy
|2
|Mike Carter (Sep '14)
|14 hr
|a friend
|72
|Alisha binning (Jul '16)
|May 11
|LocalStdboy
|9
|Wayne Dail DEA
|May 11
|Big d
|1
|Amber Collins or her man.
|May 10
|Star
|5
|Steve Jones Topix
|May 9
|Willie Granville
|11
|Ape in HEALS
|May 9
|Willie Granville
|46
