Police on lookout for fugitive

Police on lookout for fugitive

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Texarkana Gazette

Police continue to search for a Texarkana man who failed to show for jury selection in his theft case Tuesday at Bowie County Courthouse in New Boston, Texas. Judge John Tidwell of the 202nd District dismissed the jury when it became clear Demontrous Witcher was not going to appear.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Texarkana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Brandys grooming hooks texas 13 hr LocalStdboy 2
Mike Carter (Sep '14) 14 hr a friend 72
Alisha binning (Jul '16) May 11 LocalStdboy 9
Wayne Dail DEA May 11 Big d 1
Amber Collins or her man. May 10 Star 5
Steve Jones Topix May 9 Willie Granville 11
Ape in HEALS May 9 Willie Granville 46
See all Texarkana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Texarkana Forum Now

Texarkana Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Texarkana Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. Ebola
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Texarkana, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,853 • Total comments across all topics: 280,997,888

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC