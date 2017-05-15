Police body cams back online with upg...

Police body cams back online with upgrades in Texarkana, TX

Police body cams back online with upgrades in Texarkana, TX - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo - Police officers in Texarkana, Texas, once again are equipped with body cameras after a series of technical issues forced the cancellation of the project last year.

Texarkana, TX

