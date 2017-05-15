Police body cams back online with upgrades in Texarkana, TX
Police body cams back online with upgrades in Texarkana, TX - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo - Police officers in Texarkana, Texas, once again are equipped with body cameras after a series of technical issues forced the cancellation of the project last year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSWO.
Add your comments below
Texarkana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Brandys grooming hooks texas
|May 13
|LocalStdboy
|2
|Mike Carter (Sep '14)
|May 13
|a friend
|72
|Alisha binning (Jul '16)
|May 11
|LocalStdboy
|9
|Wayne Dail DEA
|May 11
|Big d
|1
|Amber Collins or her man.
|May 10
|Star
|5
|Steve Jones Topix
|May 9
|Willie Granville
|11
|Ape in HEALS (Nov '16)
|May 9
|Willie Granville
|46
Find what you want!
Search Texarkana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC