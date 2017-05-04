On the Record

On the Record

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Texarkana Gazette

Laurence Pierce vs. Texamac Inc., damages; Kenneth Harris et al vs. John Thomas Ratcliff, damages due to negligence with a motor vehicle; Sharon Cooper Sharp et al vs. Graham Ian Thomson et al, damages due to negligence with a motor vehicle; Red River Employees Federal Credit Union vs. Robert Frazier et al, default. William Wilson vs. Savanna Jones et al, real property; Ivan Smith Furniture vs. Winnie Talley, default; Zachary Norment vs. Daniel Stone et al, damages due to negligence with a motor vehicle; VSD 4 LLC vs. Graoch Associates No.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Texarkana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Why dont black people tip! 1 hr Pollyanna 5
Swingers (Feb '13) 6 hr Gotta love his ho... 19
Mike Carter (Sep '14) 8 hr liar 70
Matt shelton Sat Localstdboy 2
Debbie Money Fri On point 12
Shane connell Fri On point 1
News Jury rejects man's evil twin defense, gives lif... May 5 amanda23 1
See all Texarkana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Texarkana Forum Now

Texarkana Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Texarkana Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Boston Marathon
  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Iran
 

Texarkana, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,361 • Total comments across all topics: 280,850,277

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC