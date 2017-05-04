On the Record
Laurence Pierce vs. Texamac Inc., damages; Kenneth Harris et al vs. John Thomas Ratcliff, damages due to negligence with a motor vehicle; Sharon Cooper Sharp et al vs. Graham Ian Thomson et al, damages due to negligence with a motor vehicle; Red River Employees Federal Credit Union vs. Robert Frazier et al, default. William Wilson vs. Savanna Jones et al, real property; Ivan Smith Furniture vs. Winnie Talley, default; Zachary Norment vs. Daniel Stone et al, damages due to negligence with a motor vehicle; VSD 4 LLC vs. Graoch Associates No.
Texarkana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why dont black people tip!
|1 hr
|Pollyanna
|5
|Swingers (Feb '13)
|6 hr
|Gotta love his ho...
|19
|Mike Carter (Sep '14)
|8 hr
|liar
|70
|Matt shelton
|Sat
|Localstdboy
|2
|Debbie Money
|Fri
|On point
|12
|Shane connell
|Fri
|On point
|1
|Jury rejects man's evil twin defense, gives lif...
|May 5
|amanda23
|1
