Newly installed playground equipment at Beverly Park damaged in apparent arson
Texarkana, Texas, Parks and Wellness Department personnel discovered Friday morning that fire had damaged the equipment they had constructed in the park Thursday, city Public Information Officer Lisa Thompson said. It appears that the fire was set intentionally.
