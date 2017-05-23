Missing Texas-side man found safe
Harry Parker, 74, is returning home to be with his family, said Shawn Vaughn, spokesman for Texarkana, Texas, Police Department. Parker's family believed he might have been on his way to the casinos in Bossier City, but it was unlike him to be away overnight.
