Maud voters OK alcohol sales

With a razor-thin margin, Maud residents voted Saturday to make their city the seventh city in Bowie County to go wet in less the four years. With only a 14-vote margin, voters approved Proposition 1 on the municipal ballot to "legalize the sale of all alocholic beverages, including mixed beverages."

