Man pleads innocent to killing girlfriend

A man accused of burying his girlfriend in a shallow grave after stabbing her to death pleaded innocent to murder and other charges Tuesday at a hearing in Miller County. Tony Earl Taylor, 57, of Texarkana is charged with murder, abuse of a corpse and tampering with physical evidence in the March death of 35-year-old Crystal Reed.

