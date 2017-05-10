Man pleads innocent to killing girlfriend
A man accused of burying his girlfriend in a shallow grave after stabbing her to death pleaded innocent to murder and other charges Tuesday at a hearing in Miller County. Tony Earl Taylor, 57, of Texarkana is charged with murder, abuse of a corpse and tampering with physical evidence in the March death of 35-year-old Crystal Reed.
