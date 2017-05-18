Man gets 70 years for sex abuse

LINDEN, Texas - A man convicted of sexually abusing a 9-year-old boy recently received a 70-year prison sentence from a Cass County jury Joshua Lee Bolton, 28, was found guilty May 11 of aggravated sexual assault of a child and two counts of indecency with a child by contact. The jury sentenced Bolton to 50 years for the assault and assessed two 10-year terms for the indecency offenses.

