Man gets 70 years for sex abuse

LINDEN, Texas - A man convicted of sexually abusing a 9-year-old boy recently received a 70-year prison sentence from a Cass County jury Joshua Lee Bolton, 28, was found guilty May 11 of aggravated sexual assault of a child and two counts of indecency with a child by contact. The jury sentenced Bolton to 50 years for the assault and assessed two 10-year terms for the indecency offenses.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.