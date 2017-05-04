Man convicted of kidnapping, sexual a...

Man convicted of kidnapping, sexual assault of 7-year-old girl

A former soldier was convicted of the 2009 kidnapping and sexual assault of a 7-year-old Texarkana, Texas, girl. It took about 30 minutes for the jury of eight men and four women to reject Aaron Gregory Lucas' claim that the assault was actually committed by his identical twin, Brian Lucas.

