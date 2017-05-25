Man, 84, pleads not guilty in child porn case

An 84-year-old man accused of producing and distributing child pornography pleaded not guilty at an arraignment hearing Monday in a Texarkana federal court. Jay Earl Anderson allegedly coerced or enticed a girl younger than 18 into sexual activity April 14 and 15, according to Count 1 of a three-count indictment issued May 17 in the Texarkana Division of the Eastern District of Texas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.