LifeNet donates $25K heart monitor/defibrillator to college's EMS program

Jarrod Nall, left, clinical manager at LifeNet in Texarkana, presents a Zoll M Series cardiac monitor/defibrillator to Mark Wilcox, Emergency Medical Services instructor at University of Arkansas at Texarkana. The monitor is equipped with 12 lead, capnography, pulse oximetry, automatic blood pressure and pacemaker capabilities with accessories.

