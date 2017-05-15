L-EISD breaks ground on Rock School project
Liberty-Eylau Primary students and faculty sing the school's song Tuesday during the groundbreaking ceremony for the new school. Liberty-Eyalu Independent School District broke ground on a new Primary School to replace the famous "Rock School," which bears an inscription of "Eylau 1938" above the front entrance.
