L-EISD breaks ground on Rock School project

Liberty-Eylau Primary students and faculty sing the school's song Tuesday during the groundbreaking ceremony for the new school. Liberty-Eyalu Independent School District broke ground on a new Primary School to replace the famous "Rock School," which bears an inscription of "Eylau 1938" above the front entrance.

