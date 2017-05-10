Keeping Kids Safe

Read more: Texarkana Gazette

Ne'vaeh Martinez, 4, gets her fingerprints recorded and her photograph taken by Nancy McCunniff of the Keeping Kids Safe Project on Saturday in Texarkana. Parents are given a sheet with their children's fingerprints on them to store in a safe place in the event their child is abducted.

