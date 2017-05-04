Jury rejects man's evil twin defense,...

Jury rejects man's evil twin defense, gives life sentences

There are 1 comment on the Texarkana Gazette story from Friday, titled Jury rejects man's evil twin defense, gives life sentences. In it, Texarkana Gazette reports that:

A former soldier was convicted Thursday of the 2009 kidnapping and sexual assault of a 7-year-old Texarkana, Texas, girl and sentenced to two life terms in prison. It took about 30 minutes for the jury of eight men and four women to reject Aaron Gregory Lucas' claim that the assault was committed by his identical twin, Brian Lucas.

amanda23

Silverdale, WA

#1 Friday
this is crazy
