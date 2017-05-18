Jazz time for Jack and Jill fundraiser with Michael Rhodes and Jive Band

Jazz on the Hill brings good times for a good cause to Texarkana on Sunday, May 28, with performers Michael Rhodes and the Jive Band as entertainment. From 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. that night at Texas A&M University-Texarkana's Eagle Hall, the Texarkana Twin Cities Chapter of Jack and Jill of America provides a celebration to raises funds for both the local chapter and national group's work with youth.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.