Information fair to provide advice to veterans, kin

Local and area veterans seeking information on benefits may find what they need at the 21st annual Veterans Information Fair from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. today at Elks Lodge 2771. The fair, hosted by Texarkana Area Vietnam Veterans of America 278, has invited the Texas Veterans Commission, the Texarkana Veterans Administration Outpatient Clinic, Texas Workforce Commission, Arkansas Workforce Commission, Overton Brooks VA Medical Center of Shreveport, Little Rock's VA Medical Center, the Arkansas Department of Veterans Affairs, Social Security Administration and local veterans service officers and VA field office personnel.

