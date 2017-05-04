Imagine the Possibilities Tour to showcase available properties downtown

Main Street Texarkana will host an Imagine the Possibilities Tour in downtown to correspond with the recent statewide launch of downtowntx.org by the Texas Historical Commission, an MST spokeswoman said. The tour will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 13 and starts at the Museum of Regional History, 219 N. State Line Ave. It will showcase available properties on both sides of the state line in downtown.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.