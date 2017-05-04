Housing Authority to hold farewell reception for two board members
The Housing Authority of Texarkana, Texas will be holding a public farewell reception for two HATT Board of Commissioners members at noon Friday inside the Rose Hill Ridge Community Room, 1201 Struckey St. The reception will honor HATT Commissioner James E. Bass III, who served on the board for five years and HATT Resident Commissioner Joyce Johnson, who served for two years.
