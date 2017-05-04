'Heroes for Heroes' lunch will be held by Neighbors Emergency Center
Neighbors Emergency Center Texarkana will host a "Heroes for Heroes" lunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday at 2001 Mall Drive, Texarkana, Texas. Local law enforcement and first responders and firefighters will receive a complimentary hero sandwich lunch at the event.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Texarkana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Matt shelton
|12 hr
|Localstdboy
|2
|Debbie Money
|Fri
|On point
|12
|Shane connell
|Fri
|On point
|1
|Jury rejects man's evil twin defense, gives lif...
|Fri
|amanda23
|1
|Mike Carter (Sep '14)
|Thu
|Republican
|68
|Swingers (Feb '13)
|May 3
|IFuckedYourWife
|18
|Why dont black people tip!
|May 2
|Tcchoodrat
|4
Find what you want!
Search Texarkana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC