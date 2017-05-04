'Heroes for Heroes' lunch will be hel...

'Heroes for Heroes' lunch will be held by Neighbors Emergency Center

2 hrs ago Read more: Texarkana Gazette

Neighbors Emergency Center Texarkana will host a "Heroes for Heroes" lunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday at 2001 Mall Drive, Texarkana, Texas. Local law enforcement and first responders and firefighters will receive a complimentary hero sandwich lunch at the event.

