HATT to hold briefing for property owners, managers about voucher program

The Housing Authority of Texarkana, Texas, will hold a meeting for property managers and owners at 6 p.m. May 11 at Pecan Ridge Apartments Community Center, 2210 W. 15th St. HATT's Spring 2017 Owner Briefing allows owners and managers to learn about the Housing Choice Voucher program and meet its staff members. Changes have been made to "streamline some of the processes," said Tarisha Duson, HATT's director of administrative services.

