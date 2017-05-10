Habitat Receives Donation

Habitat Receives Donation

Read more: Texarkana Gazette

Home Builders Association of Texarkana presents Habitat for Humanity of Texarkana a check for $1,428 on Monday.Pictured, left to right, are: Mike Rogers, HBA president; Anthony Pinkham, HBA board member; Kelly Rose, Habitat for Humanity treasurer; Katherine Morgan, Habitat for Humanity president; Carolyn DeBie, Habitat for Humanity secretary; and Martin Hawron, Habitat for Humanity board member.

