Habitat Receives Donation
Home Builders Association of Texarkana presents Habitat for Humanity of Texarkana a check for $1,428 on Monday.Pictured, left to right, are: Mike Rogers, HBA president; Anthony Pinkham, HBA board member; Kelly Rose, Habitat for Humanity treasurer; Katherine Morgan, Habitat for Humanity president; Carolyn DeBie, Habitat for Humanity secretary; and Martin Hawron, Habitat for Humanity board member.
