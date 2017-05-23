Group closer to building memorial for fallen bikers
After years of planning, local bikers are a Texarkana, Texas, City Council vote away from a home for their memorial to fallen fellow road warriors. Bikers organized as a nonprofit called Texarkana Fallen Bikers Memorial Wall seek rezoning and a special use permit for 16.26 acres at 1600 S. State Line Ave. The moves would allow a memorial to people killed in motorcycle accidents, as well as other improvements to turn the vacant, wooded tract into a private park.
