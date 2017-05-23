Group closer to building memorial for...

Group closer to building memorial for fallen bikers

Next Story Prev Story
50 min ago Read more: Texarkana Gazette

After years of planning, local bikers are a Texarkana, Texas, City Council vote away from a home for their memorial to fallen fellow road warriors. Bikers organized as a nonprofit called Texarkana Fallen Bikers Memorial Wall seek rezoning and a special use permit for 16.26 acres at 1600 S. State Line Ave. The moves would allow a memorial to people killed in motorcycle accidents, as well as other improvements to turn the vacant, wooded tract into a private park.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Texarkana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Amber Collins or her man. 22 min Denton McKinney 7
Daryl Crouch (Sep '08) 10 hr Late to the party 85
Mike Carter (Sep '14) 12 hr Friend 75
Poll will Topiramate make you high... my son takes this (Aug '08) Mon This is true 49
Ape in HEALS (Nov '16) May 21 Willie Granville 48
Swingers (Feb '13) May 20 gottabekiddingme 20
does anyone hear know paula richmond? (Jun '11) May 20 gottabekiddingme 30
See all Texarkana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Texarkana Forum Now

Texarkana Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Texarkana Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Microsoft
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Iran
 

Texarkana, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,601 • Total comments across all topics: 281,240,559

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC