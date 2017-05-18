Going My Way?: Uniform statewide rules might bring Uber, Lyft to Texarkana
This week the Texas state House of Representatives and Senate agreed on statewide rules regulating services like those offered by the two companies. The new rules would override any local regulations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Texarkana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Steve Jones Topix
|10 hr
|Willie Granville
|13
|Brandys grooming hooks texas
|May 13
|LocalStdboy
|2
|Mike Carter (Sep '14)
|May 13
|a friend
|72
|Alisha binning (Jul '16)
|May 11
|LocalStdboy
|9
|Wayne Dail DEA
|May 11
|Big d
|1
|Amber Collins or her man.
|May 10
|Star
|5
|Ape in HEALS (Nov '16)
|May 9
|Willie Granville
|46
Find what you want!
Search Texarkana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC