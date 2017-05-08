Girl Scouts Give Back

Girl Scouts-Diamonds of Arkansas, Oklahoma and Texas donated 3,492 boxes of cookies to Harvest Regional Food Bank. Pictured are Troops 2413 and 2372 from Bluebonnet Service Unit, along with Diamonds' President and CEO Dawn Prasifka, who recently worked together to unload Girl Scout cookies at Harvest Texarkana.

