Fundraiser to benefit group that helps families after infant death

A Painting With a Purpose art class fundraiser will be held June 8 to benefit M.E.N.D., or Mommies Enduring Neonatal Death. The class will be from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. June 8 at Painting With a Twist, 2700 Richmond Road, Texarkana, Texas.

