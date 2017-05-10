Fundraiser to benefit group that helps families after infant death
A Painting With a Purpose art class fundraiser will be held June 8 to benefit M.E.N.D., or Mommies Enduring Neonatal Death. The class will be from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. June 8 at Painting With a Twist, 2700 Richmond Road, Texarkana, Texas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Texarkana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Alisha binning (Jul '16)
|Thu
|LocalStdboy
|9
|Wayne Dail DEA
|Thu
|Big d
|1
|Amber Collins or her man.
|May 10
|Star
|5
|Mike Carter (Sep '14)
|May 9
|lol
|71
|Steve Jones Topix
|May 9
|Willie Granville
|11
|Ape in HEALS
|May 9
|Willie Granville
|46
|Vandals damage new playground slide, table at B...
|May 8
|MeSo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Texarkana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC