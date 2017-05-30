Free workshops to provide proper gardening techniques
Texas A&M University-Texarkana and the Bowie County Master Gardeners will hold several free gardening workshops to provide techniques and information about growing vegetables, lawn care, controlling insects and diseases, and more. Classes will be held from 6 to 8 p.m., Mondays, June 12, July 10 and Aug. 14, in the TEXAR Room, University Center 116, at A&M-Texarkana, 7101 University Ave. A keyhole garden is a raised-bed planter often built in the shape of a circle that measures approximately 6 feet in diameter, stands waist-high and is notched like a pie with a slice cut away.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.
Add your comments below
Texarkana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Charity gives $10K to UAHT to help with Kids' C...
|2 hr
|Tyro
|1
|Why dont black people tip!
|20 hr
|None
|6
|Ape in HEALS (Nov '16)
|May 29
|Denton McKinney
|55
|Amber Collins or her man.
|May 26
|Visitor
|9
|Appeals court rules robbery case gets a third s...
|May 26
|Anonymous
|2
|Man, 84, pleads not guilty in child porn case
|May 26
|Anonymous
|1
|Group closer to building memorial for fallen bi...
|May 25
|MeSo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Texarkana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC