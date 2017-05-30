Free workshops to provide proper gardening techniques

Texas A&M University-Texarkana and the Bowie County Master Gardeners will hold several free gardening workshops to provide techniques and information about growing vegetables, lawn care, controlling insects and diseases, and more. Classes will be held from 6 to 8 p.m., Mondays, June 12, July 10 and Aug. 14, in the TEXAR Room, University Center 116, at A&M-Texarkana, 7101 University Ave. A keyhole garden is a raised-bed planter often built in the shape of a circle that measures approximately 6 feet in diameter, stands waist-high and is notched like a pie with a slice cut away.

