Former Sears and Rialto buildings downtown set to be renovated into...

The developer set to renovate the Hotel Grim will also rescue two other nearby downtown buildings, the city of Texarkana, Texas, announced Wednesday. The old Sears building at 301 Pine St. will be converted into about 20 market-rate apartments, and the Harrell Building, formerly known as the Rialto Building, at 317 N. State Line Ave. will become office space.

