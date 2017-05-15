Forest Lake streets get $3.6M fix

Streets considered by some to be the worst in Texarkana, Texas, are getting a $3.6 million overhaul expected to take more than a year. Local contractor Stan Excavation began replacing about 1.5 miles of streets in the Forest Lake neighborhood May 1. The project is expected to continue through August 2018.

