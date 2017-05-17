Flour Child closes one location in preparation to open another
After seven years at two locations, Flour Child Fine Foods served customers one last day Tuesday at their Texas Boulevard location in anticipation of serving them this fall at the former Bryce's location. "We've had plans for a bigger location for quite a while," said Amanda Horton, owner of Flour Child.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.
Add your comments below
Texarkana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Brandys grooming hooks texas
|May 13
|LocalStdboy
|2
|Mike Carter (Sep '14)
|May 13
|a friend
|72
|Alisha binning (Jul '16)
|May 11
|LocalStdboy
|9
|Wayne Dail DEA
|May 11
|Big d
|1
|Amber Collins or her man.
|May 10
|Star
|5
|Steve Jones Topix
|May 9
|Willie Granville
|11
|Ape in HEALS (Nov '16)
|May 9
|Willie Granville
|46
Find what you want!
Search Texarkana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC