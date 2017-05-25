Fireworks show could scare pets, city warns
A fireworks show Friday night at Spring Lake Park will be audible to nearby residents, the Texarkana, Texas, Parks and Recreation Department is warning. Fireworks will follow the inaugural game of the Texarkana Twins baseball team at George Dobson Field in the park, 4303 N. Park Road.
