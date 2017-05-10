Downtown project gets boost from Main...

Downtown project gets boost from Main Street Texarkana

22 hrs ago Read more: Texarkana Gazette

A project to refurbish and renew downtown landmark 1894 City Market received another boost at the May meeting of Main Street Texarkana. Main Street Executive Director Ina McDowell handed David Peavy, the project's owner, an enlarged check for $13,612.47, which is from a fund where Main Street matches half the funds put toward a downtown refurbishment project.

