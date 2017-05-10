Downtown Happenings

Ina McDowell tests out placement of a sign Friday in front of the Regional History Museum with the help of Melody Womack in advance of Main Street's Imagine the Possibilities tour today in downtown Texarkana. Today's tour will showcase vacant and underutilized buildings in downtown Texarkana.

