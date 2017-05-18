Charity gives $10K to UAHT to help wi...

Charity gives $10K to UAHT to help with Kids' College programs

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Texarkana Gazette

The University of Arkansas at Hope-Texarkana recently received a $10,000 donation from Ronald McDonald Children's Charity of Texarkana to support the school's summer Kids' College programs. The funds will be used to provide scholarships for children who cannot afford Kids' College tuition and to provide supplies for teachers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Texarkana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Swingers (Feb '13) 11 hr gottabekiddingme 20
Amber Collins or her man. 11 hr gottabekiddingme 6
does anyone hear know paula richmond? (Jun '11) 11 hr gottabekiddingme 30
Who knows Todd O'malley? 13 hr Jeffs sister 2
Steve Jones Topix 19 hr Willie Granville 16
ashley walker (Jun '14) Fri Jason 28
Review: Genesis Prime Care (Nov '15) Fri Cliff 2
See all Texarkana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Texarkana Forum Now

Texarkana Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Texarkana Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Microsoft
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
 

Texarkana, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,937 • Total comments across all topics: 281,169,375

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC