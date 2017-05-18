Charity gives $10K to UAHT to help with Kids' College programs
The University of Arkansas at Hope-Texarkana recently received a $10,000 donation from Ronald McDonald Children's Charity of Texarkana to support the school's summer Kids' College programs. The funds will be used to provide scholarships for children who cannot afford Kids' College tuition and to provide supplies for teachers.
