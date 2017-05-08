CEO signs new contract with housing a...

CEO signs new contract with housing authority

Next Story Prev Story
42 min ago Read more: Texarkana Gazette

The Housing Authority of Texarkana, Texas, Board of Commissioners has entered a new five-year employee contract with its CEO, Antonio D. Williams. The arrangement extends Williams' service as CEO through April 30, 2022.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Texarkana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mike Carter (Sep '14) 1 hr lol 71
Steve Jones Topix 3 hr Willie Granville 11
Ape in HEALS 15 hr Willie Granville 46
News Vandals damage new playground slide, table at B... Mon MeSo 1
Why dont black people tip! Sun Pollyanna 5
Swingers (Feb '13) May 7 Gotta love his ho... 19
Matt shelton May 6 Localstdboy 2
See all Texarkana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Texarkana Forum Now

Texarkana Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Texarkana Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Gunman
  3. Egypt
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Iran
 

Texarkana, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,391 • Total comments across all topics: 280,895,056

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC