Broad Street in Texarkana, Texas partially closed starting Monday
The affected area of the street will be the 100 block on Monday, May 15. A portion of the road will be closed to drivers and pedestrians during the duration of the demolition of the Kress Building, according to a news release. Traffic will be reduced to one-way traffic with westbound lanes closed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.
Add your comments below
Texarkana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Brandys grooming hooks texas
|31 min
|Valued cuatomer
|1
|Mike Carter (Sep '14)
|1 hr
|a friend
|72
|Alisha binning (Jul '16)
|Thu
|LocalStdboy
|9
|Wayne Dail DEA
|Thu
|Big d
|1
|Amber Collins or her man.
|May 10
|Star
|5
|Steve Jones Topix
|May 9
|Willie Granville
|11
|Ape in HEALS
|May 9
|Willie Granville
|46
Find what you want!
Search Texarkana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC