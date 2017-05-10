Broad Street in Texarkana, Texas part...

Broad Street in Texarkana, Texas partially closed starting Monday

The affected area of the street will be the 100 block on Monday, May 15. A portion of the road will be closed to drivers and pedestrians during the duration of the demolition of the Kress Building, according to a news release. Traffic will be reduced to one-way traffic with westbound lanes closed.

