Authorities seek man who missed his jury trial today
Police are searching for a man who failed to show for jury selection in his theft trial Tuesday at the Bowie County courthouse. Demontrous Witcher, 31, was scheduled to appear before 202nd District Judge John Tidwell for jury selection Tuesday morning.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Texarkana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mike Carter (Sep '14)
|7 hr
|lol
|71
|Steve Jones Topix
|9 hr
|Willie Granville
|11
|Ape in HEALS
|21 hr
|Willie Granville
|46
|Vandals damage new playground slide, table at B...
|Mon
|MeSo
|1
|Why dont black people tip!
|Sun
|Pollyanna
|5
|Swingers (Feb '13)
|May 7
|Gotta love his ho...
|19
|Matt shelton
|May 6
|Localstdboy
|2
Find what you want!
Search Texarkana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC