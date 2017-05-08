Authorities seek man who missed his j...

Authorities seek man who missed his jury trial today

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Texarkana Gazette

Police are searching for a man who failed to show for jury selection in his theft trial Tuesday at the Bowie County courthouse. Demontrous Witcher, 31, was scheduled to appear before 202nd District Judge John Tidwell for jury selection Tuesday morning.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Texarkana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mike Carter (Sep '14) 7 hr lol 71
Steve Jones Topix 9 hr Willie Granville 11
Ape in HEALS 21 hr Willie Granville 46
News Vandals damage new playground slide, table at B... Mon MeSo 1
Why dont black people tip! Sun Pollyanna 5
Swingers (Feb '13) May 7 Gotta love his ho... 19
Matt shelton May 6 Localstdboy 2
See all Texarkana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Texarkana Forum Now

Texarkana Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Texarkana Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Gunman
  5. Egypt
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Syria
  3. Pope Francis
  4. South Korea
  5. Health Care
 

Texarkana, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,611 • Total comments across all topics: 280,901,123

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC