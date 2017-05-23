Appeals court rules robbery case gets a third sentencing trial

A Texas appellate court headquartered in Texarkana has sent an aggravated robbery case back to trial court for a third shot at sentencing. Roderick Beham, 24, was sentenced to 25 years in prison by a Bowie County jury at the end of his first trial in August 2014 for the armed robbery of a Texarkana hotel.

