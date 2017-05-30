A&M-Texarkana to offer a hazardous materials instructor course in June

A free hazardous materials instructor course will be held June 13-16 at Texas A&M University-Texarkana, 7101 University Ave. Hosted by the Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service Infrastructure Training and Safety Institute and A&M-Texarkana, the 28-hour, train-the-trainer course is funded by the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration. Participants will learn how to recognize, identify and ship hazardous materials.

