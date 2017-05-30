A&M-Texarkana to offer a hazardous ma...

A&M-Texarkana to offer a hazardous materials instructor course in June

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday May 25 Read more: Texarkana Gazette

A free hazardous materials instructor course will be held June 13-16 at Texas A&M University-Texarkana, 7101 University Ave. Hosted by the Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service Infrastructure Training and Safety Institute and A&M-Texarkana, the 28-hour, train-the-trainer course is funded by the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration. Participants will learn how to recognize, identify and ship hazardous materials.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Texarkana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Charity gives $10K to UAHT to help with Kids' C... 4 hr Tyro 1
Why dont black people tip! 21 hr None 6
Ape in HEALS (Nov '16) May 29 Denton McKinney 55
Amber Collins or her man. May 26 Visitor 9
News Appeals court rules robbery case gets a third s... May 26 Anonymous 2
News Man, 84, pleads not guilty in child porn case May 26 Anonymous 1
News Group closer to building memorial for fallen bi... May 25 MeSo 1
See all Texarkana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Texarkana Forum Now

Texarkana Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Texarkana Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Recession
  5. Microsoft
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. South Korea
  3. Tornado
  4. Mexico
  5. Egypt
 

Texarkana, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,665 • Total comments across all topics: 281,451,148

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC