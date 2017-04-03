You Can Help

Kilpatrick Elementary will hold the "Hunger's No Game" 5K/Fun Run on Saturday, April 15. The 5K will begin at 9 a.m. with the Fun Run at 9:30 a.m. All ages welcome. Cost is $25 to enter by April 13, with $20 "phantom runner" entries available.

