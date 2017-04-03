Wreck causes minor injuries

Wreck causes minor injuries

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Apr 1 Read more: Texarkana Gazette

Emergency workers investigate the scene of a two-vehicle accident Friday at Summerhill Road and Kennedy Lane in Texarkana, Texas. The driver of the car in the background was headed south on Summerhill Road when she collided with the SUV as it left the KTAL parking lot, causing the SUV to flip.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Texarkana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mike Carter (Sep '14) 23 hr Friend 51
JC and Kayla & Curtis Vickers Sun Thatgood 4
Spell Krafters (Jan '12) Sat WitchnWarlock69 216
Mike Carter Kathy Hicks affair Sat Darrel2 35
News Second suspect in Saturday's car wash homicide ... Mar 28 MeSo 1
PG School Board Mar 27 Willie Granville 3
Haley haywood Mar 26 Terry 3
See all Texarkana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Texarkana Forum Now

Texarkana Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Texarkana Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
  1. Pakistan
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
 

Texarkana, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,135 • Total comments across all topics: 280,052,634

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC