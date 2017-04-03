Wreck causes minor injuries
Emergency workers investigate the scene of a two-vehicle accident Friday at Summerhill Road and Kennedy Lane in Texarkana, Texas. The driver of the car in the background was headed south on Summerhill Road when she collided with the SUV as it left the KTAL parking lot, causing the SUV to flip.
