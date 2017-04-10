Who says you can't go home?

Who says you can't go home?

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Texarkana Gazette

Connor Patman, son of the late U.S. Rep. Wright Patman, celebrates his 97th birthday with a tour of his childhood home in Linden, Texas. With him in front of the Cass County Courthouse are, from left, Debbie Patman Schimming and Alan Schimming of Texarkana, and Mary and Pat Patman of Santa Fe, N.M. Connor Patman of Texarkana, son of the late U. S. Rep. Wright Patman, returned to Linden on March 24 to celebrate his 97th birthday in his native hometown.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Texarkana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Swingers 10 hr Wannabelineman 9
PG School Board 10 hr Willie Granville 6
has anyone got mesed over by richard ward at wa... (Feb '12) Tue Big D 9
Mike Carter Kathy Hicks affair Mon Who are they 37
Haley haywood Mon I know her 4
missy haywood Mon I know her 2
Amber Collins or her man. Mon They Died 3
See all Texarkana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Texarkana Forum Now

Texarkana Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Texarkana Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Ferguson
 

Texarkana, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,819 • Total comments across all topics: 280,245,087

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC