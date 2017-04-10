Who says you can't go home?
Connor Patman, son of the late U.S. Rep. Wright Patman, celebrates his 97th birthday with a tour of his childhood home in Linden, Texas. With him in front of the Cass County Courthouse are, from left, Debbie Patman Schimming and Alan Schimming of Texarkana, and Mary and Pat Patman of Santa Fe, N.M. Connor Patman of Texarkana, son of the late U. S. Rep. Wright Patman, returned to Linden on March 24 to celebrate his 97th birthday in his native hometown.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.
Add your comments below
Texarkana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Swingers
|10 hr
|Wannabelineman
|9
|PG School Board
|10 hr
|Willie Granville
|6
|has anyone got mesed over by richard ward at wa... (Feb '12)
|Tue
|Big D
|9
|Mike Carter Kathy Hicks affair
|Mon
|Who are they
|37
|Haley haywood
|Mon
|I know her
|4
|missy haywood
|Mon
|I know her
|2
|Amber Collins or her man.
|Mon
|They Died
|3
Find what you want!
Search Texarkana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC