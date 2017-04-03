'We are serious about training. Very ...

'We are serious about training. Very serious.': Texas-side police...

'We are serious about training. Very serious.' : Texas-side police begin teaching their brothers in blue from around the region Nash Police Chief Kelly Dial runs through a school-shooter simulation using the Texarkana, Texas, Police Department's Laser Shot System Thursday at the TTPD Training Building.

