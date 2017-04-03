Veterans Information Fair scheduled for May 20

All local veterans seeking information about benefits can come out to the 21st Annual Veterans Information Fair from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., May 20 at the Elks Lodge #2771. The lodge, at 3702 New Boston Road, will have about 16 service agencies and their representatives, including: the Texarkana Veterans Administration Clinic, Texas Veterans Commission, the VA medical centers from both Shreveport and Little Rock, the Arkansas Department of Veterans Affairs and the Social Security Administration.

