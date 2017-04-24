University to dedicate donor walkway on Tuesday

Texas A&M University-Texarkana will unveil the first phase of its new Eagle Landing walkway with a dedication ceremony at 4 p.m. Tuesday in front of the University Center on campus, 7101 University Ave. The A&M-Texarkana Alumni Association kicked off its Eagle Landing program last year to raise funds for scholarships by offering alumni, family members, faculty, staff and friends of the university an opportunity to sponsor an engraved brick in the walkway, which leads to the University Center entrance. "For almost 30 years, the Alumni Association has worked to generate much-needed funding for scholarships for students at A&M-Texarkana," said Mark Missildine with the A&M-Texarkana Alumni Relations Office.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.