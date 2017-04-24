UAHT graduation set for May 9

UAHT graduation set for May 9

14 hrs ago Read more: Texarkana Gazette

Freddie Smith, chairman of the University of Arkansas at Hope-Texarkana Board of Visitors, presents 2016 graduate Lindsey Braden with her college diploma at the 2016 UAHT commencement. The University of Arkansas at Hope-Texarkana 2017 commencement ceremony is scheduled for 6 p.m. May 9 in Hempstead Hall on the Hope Campus.

