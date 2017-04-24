UAHT graduation set for May 9
Freddie Smith, chairman of the University of Arkansas at Hope-Texarkana Board of Visitors, presents 2016 graduate Lindsey Braden with her college diploma at the 2016 UAHT commencement. The University of Arkansas at Hope-Texarkana 2017 commencement ceremony is scheduled for 6 p.m. May 9 in Hempstead Hall on the Hope Campus.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.
Add your comments below
Texarkana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mike Carter (Sep '14)
|6 hr
|Video
|66
|Ape in HEALS
|Thu
|Willie Granville
|45
|Where is Mica James? (Aka Smith, Crumpton, Cross)
|Thu
|I knew her
|2
|Review: Missy's Massage Studio (Mar '10)
|Apr 26
|John Smith
|8
|JC and Kayla & Curtis Vickers
|Apr 24
|Sad-but-true
|8
|Swingers
|Apr 20
|LocalStdboy
|12
|Amber Collins or her man.
|Apr 20
|Sad-but-true
|4
Find what you want!
Search Texarkana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC